Six dead in plane crash near Hua Hin

A view of the small aircraft that crashed into the sea near Hua Hin airport on Friday. (Photo: 191 Emergency Centre via Wassayos Ngamkham)

A small police plane crashed into the sea near Hua Hin airport on Friday morning, killing all six people onboard.

The 191 Emergency Centre reported the accident at 8.15am, stating that the aircraft went down in the Gulf of Thailand off Baby Grande Hua Hin Hotel in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province.

The beachside resort is located near the airport in Hua Hin district of Prachap Khiri Khan province, about eight kilometres from Hua Hin town.

Police said the incident happened during a test flight operation in preparation for a parachute training drill in Hua Hin.

Police confirmed all six deaths in the crash.

There were three pilots, two mechanics and an aircraft engineer on the plane.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the crash.