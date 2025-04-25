Six dead in plane crash near Hua Hin
published : 25 Apr 2025 at 11:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A small police plane crashed into the sea near Hua Hin airport on Friday morning, killing all six people onboard.
The 191 Emergency Centre reported the accident at 8.15am, stating that the aircraft went down in the Gulf of Thailand off Baby Grande Hua Hin Hotel in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province.
The beachside resort is located near the airport in Hua Hin district of Prachap Khiri Khan province, about eight kilometres from Hua Hin town.
Police said the incident happened during a test flight operation in preparation for a parachute training drill in Hua Hin.
Police confirmed all six deaths in the crash.
There were three pilots, two mechanics and an aircraft engineer on the plane.
An investigation is underway to find the cause of the crash.
Vocabulary
- cause: the person or thing that makes something happen - สาเหตุ
- drill: an activity which practises a particular skill and often involves repeating the same thing several times - การฝึกหัด
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something in order to discover who or what caused it or how it happened - การสอบสวน, การตรวจสอบหาข้อเท็จจริง
- mechanic: a person whose job is repairing machines, especially the engines of vehicles - ช่าง, ช่างยนต์, ช่างเครื่อง
- parachute: a device that is attached to people or objects to make them fall slowly and safely when they are dropped from an aircraft. It consists of a large piece of thin cloth that opens out in the air to form an umbrella shape - ร่มชูชีพ
- practice (noun): doing some activity to improve at it and become more skillful - ฝึกซ้อม, ซ้อม, ฝึกฝน
