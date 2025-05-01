Fake Thailand Digital Arrival Card website alert

Beware: Any website asking you to pay money for a Thailand Digital Arrival Card, such as the one above, is a scam. (Screenshot)

The first fake Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) website has already been spotted on the day that the real system made its debut for foreign visitors to the kingdom.

The fake website, claiming to be from an official third-party service provider, asks users to pay a processing fee of US$10 while the real one is free.

The TDAC system replaces the paper TM6 arrival cards that travellers used to fill out. It is required for all foreign nationals entering Thailand by air, sea or land and took effect on May 1.

Travellers can fill out their details at the official TDAC website, after which they will receive an email that they can show on arrival in the country.

Responding to confusion about the deadline for applying, the Immigration Bureau said that applications can be submitted within a three-day period prior to arrival, but not earlier.

There are also computers available at Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport for travellers who need to fill out a TDAC form when they arrive.