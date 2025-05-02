Phuket boat taxis linking beaches and airport possible this year
published : 2 May 2025 at 15:10
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Boat taxi services connecting some Phuket beaches and the airport are expected to start later this year.
The Marine Department said the island could possibly introduce the first boat service within four months.
The first route could start from western beaches on the island to Phuket airport, with piers at Patong, Kata and Karon among possible locations, and a trip could take about one hour
The boat taxi operation was suggested during a meeting between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and officials and business leaders in January to solve traffic congestion on the island, especially the road from the airport to downtown and popular beaches.
The department planned another route from the eastern coast in the next fiscal year as the western part would be hit by winds and rough seas during the monsoon season. Possible lines to the airport from the eastern side could include Yamu Cape, Kaew Island, Hin Cape and Por Bay.
Vocabulary
- congestion: a situation in which a place is crowded with people or vehicles - แน่นขนัดไปด้วยรถหรือคน
- fiscal year: the budget year which begins in October for the Thai government; Businesses may have different fiscal years - ปีงบประมาณ
- Marine Department: the government department in charge of waterways, harbours and sea trade - กรมเจ้าท่า
- monsoon: the season of heavy rain during the summer in hot Asian countries - มรสุม
- pier: a platform sticking out into water which people walk along or use when getting onto or off boats - ท่าเรือชนิดยื่นออกไปในน้ำ, สะพานที่ยื่นออกไปในน้ำ