Thailand braces for heavy rainfall
published : 5 May 2025 at 08:14
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The country will move into the rainy season during May 9–17, a period marked by more rain and volatile weather, says the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).
The rainy season will officially begin following the change, also known as the pre-southwest monsoon period.
Heavy rainfall is forecast in many parts of the country, mostly in the morning or late morning, and in the afternoon or evening.
The TMD said that between May 3 and 8, rainfall and thunderstorms will occur in some areas of the upper North, lower Northeast and Central Plains region.
Widespread heavy downpours are expected in the South.
From May 9–17, the country will enter a period of highly volatile weather. Frequent heavy rain will fall in many provinces which will also experience thunderstorms and strong wind.
Vocabulary
- brace: to get ready for something unpleasant - เตรียม
- downpour: a lot of rain in a short time - ฝนตกหนักมาก, พายุฝน
- forecast (verb): to say what you think will happen in the future based on information that you have now - ทำนาย, ทาย, พยากรณ์
- monsoon: the season of heavy rain during the summer in hot Asian countries - มรสุม
- thunderstorm: a storm with thunder and lightning and usually very heavy rain - พายุฝน,ฝนตกหนักที่มีพายุและฟ้าแลบ
- volatile: of something that may change suddenly or become more dangerous - ที่ปะทุได้ง่าย
- widespread: happening or existing in many places, or affecting many people - อย่างแพร่หลาย