Thailand braces for heavy rainfall

The country will move into the rainy season during May 9–17, a period marked by more rain and volatile weather, says the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The rainy season will officially begin following the change, also known as the pre-southwest monsoon period.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in many parts of the country, mostly in the morning or late morning, and in the afternoon or evening.

The TMD said that between May 3 and 8, rainfall and thunderstorms will occur in some areas of the upper North, lower Northeast and Central Plains region.

Widespread heavy downpours are expected in the South.

From May 9–17, the country will enter a period of highly volatile weather. Frequent heavy rain will fall in many provinces which will also experience thunderstorms and strong wind.