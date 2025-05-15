Disturbed man fires shots in Bangkok Noi
published : 15 May 2025 at 11:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Police rushed to Soi Wat Lakhon Tham in Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok, where a disturbed man fired gunshots skywards and reportedly had a hostage on Thursday morning.
A special weapons and tactics (Swat) team was deployed on the small soi off Itsaraphap Road near Thonburi Hospital at 9.30am, following a report that a man had fired six gunshots into the air.
While senior officers of the Metropolitan Police Bureau tried to calm the man down, he fired three shots at police. Negotiations were continuing.
Vocabulary
- calm: to cause to be peaceful and quiet; without anxiety - ทำให้ใจเย็น,ทำให้ไม่ตื่นเต้น, ทำให้สงบ
- deploy: (of police or soldiers) to put in place ready for action - ส่ง (ทหาร, ตำรวจ) ประจำการ.
- disturbed: upset and worried - กระวนกระวายใจ
- hostage: a person who is the prisoner of someone who threatens to kill them if they do not get what they want - ตัวประกัน
- negotiations: formal discussion in which people or groups try to reach an agreement - การเจรจาต่อรอง
- SWAT: Special Weapons And Tactics team: a group of police officers or soldiers trained to deal with dangerous situations -
