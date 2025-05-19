Police bike chase crash kills one officer, injures another

This police patrol motorcycle crashed during a road chase in Phitsanulok on Sunday night, killing the driver and severely injuring the passenger. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A police motorcycle chase ended in tragedy on Sunday night.

One officer died and another was seriously injured when their patrol bike crashed.

The crash happened at about 8pm near the Makro intersection on Boromtrailokanat Road. Pol Sub Lt Noppadon Maingam from Muang Phitsanulok station said the two officers were chasing a suspect on a motorcycle.

The police driver lost control of the officers’ Honda CBR motorcycle. The bike ran off the road, hit the median strip and turned over.

Pol Sgt Thitikorn Dechanan was driving. Pol Sgt Apidet Yatha was the pillion rider. Both officers had severe head injuries.

Emergency workers from Phitsanulok Rescue Foundation and Buddhachinaraj Hospital gave CPR at the scene. They then rushed both officers to hospital.

Pol Sgt Apidet died from his injuries at about 10pm. Senior police officers visited the hospital to help the victims' families.

Police are now checking security camera footage to find the suspect they were chasing.