Police bike chase crash kills one officer, injures another
published : 19 May 2025 at 13:40
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chinnawat Singha
PHITSANULOK: A police motorcycle chase ended in tragedy on Sunday night.
One officer died and another was seriously injured when their patrol bike crashed.
The crash happened at about 8pm near the Makro intersection on Boromtrailokanat Road. Pol Sub Lt Noppadon Maingam from Muang Phitsanulok station said the two officers were chasing a suspect on a motorcycle.
The police driver lost control of the officers’ Honda CBR motorcycle. The bike ran off the road, hit the median strip and turned over.
Pol Sgt Thitikorn Dechanan was driving. Pol Sgt Apidet Yatha was the pillion rider. Both officers had severe head injuries.
Emergency workers from Phitsanulok Rescue Foundation and Buddhachinaraj Hospital gave CPR at the scene. They then rushed both officers to hospital.
Pol Sgt Apidet died from his injuries at about 10pm. Senior police officers visited the hospital to help the victims' families.
Police are now checking security camera footage to find the suspect they were chasing.
Vocabulary
- chase: an act of running or driving after somebody/something in order to catch them - การไล่ตาม
- CPR (noun): 'cardiopulmonary resuscitation’ (breathing air into the mouth of an unconscious person and pressing on their chest to keep them alive by sending air around their body) - การปั๊มหัวใจ
- intersection: a place where roads, lines, etc., join or cross each other - สี่แยก
- median strip: the island or elevated area in middle of road for people to stand on -
- patrol (noun): the act of going around an area or a building to see if there is any trouble or danger - การลาดตระเวน, หน่วยลาดตระเวน
- pillion rider (noun): a person who rides behind the driver of a motorcycle or bicycle - ผู้ที่นั่งบนเบาะนั่งซ้อนท้าย (รถจักรยานยนต์, จักรยาน)
- rushed: taken somewhere very quickly - ด้วยความเร่งรีบ
- scene: site; a place where something happens or happened - สถานที่เกิดเหตุ
- security camera footage: video from a camera that is put in a place to constantly record what happens there - ภาพหรือหนังในเทปวิดีโอจากกล้องวงจรปิดเพื่อรักษาการความปลอดภัย
- severe: very serious and worrying - ที่รุนแรง ที่น่าเป็นห่วง
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- tragedy: a very sad event that causes people to suffer or die - โศกนาฏกรรม