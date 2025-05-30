Fire damages two boats at Bangkok hotel

Flames rise from a tour boat docked at the pier of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort on Thursday morning. (Photo: JS100 radio)

A fire damaged two boats docked at the pier of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort on Charoen Nakhon Road in Bangkok on Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 5.50am, according to Jor Sor 100 Radio. Initial reports said that two boats have been damaged but no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was not known.

Authorities managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.