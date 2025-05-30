Fire damages two boats at Bangkok hotel
published : 30 May 2025 at 07:09
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A fire damaged two boats docked at the pier of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort on Charoen Nakhon Road in Bangkok on Thursday morning.
The fire started at about 5.50am, according to Jor Sor 100 Radio. Initial reports said that two boats have been damaged but no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was not known.
Authorities managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.
Vocabulary
- according to (prep): as stated or reported by somebody/something - ตามคำบอกเล่า, ตามรายงาน
- authority (noun): a person or group with special knowledge or expertise - ผู้เชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะทาง
- cause: the person or thing that makes something happen - สาเหตุ
- contain: to prevent from spreading; to keep within limits - จำกัด,ควบคุมไว้
- initial: early; first - เบื้องต้น
- Keywords
- Fire
- Bangkok
- tour boat
- Anantara Riverside
