Foreigners accidentally pay B22,000 for coffee
published : 3 Jun 2025 at 08:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two foreigners accidentally paid more than 22,000 baht for two coffees at a cafe in Nakhon Ratchasima province and left without realising it, but the story ended happily.
It happened on May 31 at the Mount Wind Tree Cafe in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
According to the café, the two foreigners were cyclists and stopped there for a coffee. They paid the bill by bank transfer using a phone, and had accidentally overpayed by a huge amount.
The bill was 221.50 baht. They mistakenly transferred 22,150 baht in payment.
The shop later posted an announcement, seeking help finding them and returning the overpayment.
On June 1, the café updated their Facebook page, confirming they had successfully contacted the customer, Ben Jacobs, and processed the refund through the bank.
Vocabulary
- cyclist: a person who rides a bicycle - นักขี่จักรยาน
- mistakenly: something that was done that was not correct, an error - ความผิดพลาด, ข้อผิดพลาด,ความเข้าใจผิด
- process (verb): to deal with a document, set of information, etc. officially so that something can happen - ทำให้ผ่านกระบวนการ,ปฏิบัติการ,จัดการ
- realise (verb): to know about - ตระหนัก รู้
- transfer: to move from one person/thing to another - ส่งผ่าน, ถ่ายทอด