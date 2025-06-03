4.5-magnitude quake in Chiang Mai felt across 5 provinces
published : 3 Jun 2025 at 08:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Apinya Wipatayotin
An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was detected in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai on Monday afternoon and was felt in many districts of five provinces.
The Department of Mineral Resources said the quake happened one kilometre underground in tambon Mae Pang of Phrao district, Chiang Mai, at 2.07pm.
The department considered the earthquake “light” and attributed it to the movement of the Mae Tha fault.
The quake was felt in Chiang Dao, Doi Saket, Fang, Mae Ai, Mae Taeng, Mae Wang, Muang, Phrao, San Sai and Saraphi districts of Chiang Mai; Koh Kha district of Lampang; Muang district of Lamphun; Pai district of Mae Hong Son and Dok Kham Tai district of Phayao, the department reported.
Vocabulary
- attribute to: to believe that something is the result of a particular situation, event, or person’s actions - ถือว่าเป็นของ
- Department of Mineral Resources (noun): a government department overseeing the preservation, conservation and rehabilitation of the natural resources and environment - กรมทรัพยากรธรณี
- detected: noticed, discovered or found out - จับได้ พบได้
- fault line: a fault (= break in the Earth's surface) - รอยเลื่อนของเปลือกโลก
- light: not heavy - เบา,ไม่หนัก
- Richter scale: a scale for measuring the magnitude (size and strength) of earthquakes - หน่วยวัดความรุนแรงของแผ่นดินไหว