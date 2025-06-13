Air India flight returns to Phuket after bomb threat

An Airbus A320 aircraft of Air India is spotted at an unknown airport on Instagram and posted on the airline's X page. It is the same type the airline uses for the Delhi-Phuket route. (Photo: @airindia X account)

An Air India jet en route to New Delhi returned to Phuket airport on Friday after a bomb threat.

Phuket airport said the pilot of flight AI379 has requested the airport to take the aircraft back to Phuket after detecting a message threatening to bomb the aircraft.

The flight, with 156 passengers on board, left Phuket at 9.05am and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 12.04pm local time. The plane was diverted to land back at Phuket, according to flightradar24.com, which tracks all flight movements.

Air India uses an Airbus A320 on the route.

