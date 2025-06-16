Tourist fined for driving car on Phuket beach

A police officer from Kamala police station in Kathu district, Phuket province, issues a ticket to Mohamed Alsuwaidi for driving a vehicle on a beach. (Photo: Kamala police station)

A tourist from the United Arab Emirates has been fined for driving a car on a Phuket beach.

Police said Mohamed Alsuwaidi, 22, was fined 5,000 baht for driving a rented Jeep on Layi beach in Kathu district on Saturday.

The car became bogged down in the sand and was unable to move.

The charge was for causing a nuisance in a public place, the Kamala police chief said.