Tourist fined for driving car on Phuket beach
published : 16 Jun 2025 at 08:03
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A tourist from the United Arab Emirates has been fined for driving a car on a Phuket beach.
Police said Mohamed Alsuwaidi, 22, was fined 5,000 baht for driving a rented Jeep on Layi beach in Kathu district on Saturday.
The car became bogged down in the sand and was unable to move.
The charge was for causing a nuisance in a public place, the Kamala police chief said.
Vocabulary
- bogged down: prevented from moving easily or making progress - ชะงัก, พบกับความยุ่งยาก
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
- nuisance: something that is annoying and is a continuing problem - การรบกวน, การทำให้รำคาญ
- rent (noun): to allow someone to use something for a period of time in return for money - ให้เช่า
Do you like the content of this article?