Tourist fined for driving car on Phuket beach

published : 16 Jun 2025 at 08:03

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran

A police officer from Kamala police station in Kathu district, Phuket province, issues a ticket to Mohamed Alsuwaidi for driving a vehicle on a beach. (Photo: Kamala police station)
A tourist from the United Arab Emirates has been fined for driving a car on a Phuket beach.

Police said Mohamed Alsuwaidi, 22, was fined 5,000 baht for driving a rented Jeep on Layi beach in Kathu district on Saturday.

The car became bogged down in the sand and was unable to move.

The charge was for causing a nuisance in a public place, the Kamala police chief said.

Vocabulary

  • bogged down: prevented from moving easily or making progress - ชะงัก, พบกับความยุ่งยาก
  • charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
  • fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
  • nuisance: something that is annoying and is a continuing problem - การรบกวน, การทำให้รำคาญ
  • rent (noun): to allow someone to use something for a period of time in return for money - ให้เช่า
