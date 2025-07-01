Armed robbers steal B3.4m in Bangkok mall car park
published : 1 Jul 2025 at 12:38
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Five armed men stole 3.4 million baht in cash from a group of victims in the car park of a Bangkok shopping mall on Monday night.
Police said five men armed with guns and knives attacked the victims on the second floor parking area of the Central Ladprao shopping mall in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, at 7.44pm Monday.
The gang then fled in a silver Honda Civic car with Khor Kor 1116 licence plate, registered in Nakhon Sawan.
Vocabulary
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- licence plate: a flat piece of metal or plastic on the front and back of a vehicle that shows its license number - แผ่นป้ายทะเบียนรถยนต์
- register: to put your name and other information on an official list in order to be allowed to do something, e.g., vote, study, stay in a hotel etc - ลงทะเบียน
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย
