Armed robbers steal B3.4m in Bangkok mall car park

A Honda car is seen in a picture supplied by police. It is suspected of carrying the robbers.

Five armed men stole 3.4 million baht in cash from a group of victims in the car park of a Bangkok shopping mall on Monday night.

Police said five men armed with guns and knives attacked the victims on the second floor parking area of the Central Ladprao shopping mall in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, at 7.44pm Monday.

The gang then fled in a silver Honda Civic car with Khor Kor 1116 licence plate, registered in Nakhon Sawan.