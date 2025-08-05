Missing schoolgirls found hiding in nearby cemetery

Three young girls who ran away from their school dormitory in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai on Sunday were found safe at around 5.40pm on Monday, according to a police source.

The missing children -- Natnicha Phiewkaew, 7; Jomkhwan Siamlai, 9; and Kamonnit Wilai, 9 -- are primary school students at Rajaprajanugroh 30 School. They were found hiding in a nearby cemetery.

CCTV footage had last captured them walking past Wat Mae Ai Luang and Mae Ai Fresh Market around 1am. Authorities believed they continued on foot in the direction of nearby villages.

Search teams of police, military personnel and rescue workers had combed the cemetery earlier that morning but failed to locate the girls.

The source said hunger may have driven the girls out of hiding in search of food later in the day. A local resident spotted them and quickly alerted authorities, who responded and brought the girls to safety.