Brit's arm broken during dispute with Pattaya bar girl

The British man lies on the ground in front of the beer bar in soi 11, Pattaya. His arm was broken. (Photo supplied)

A 66-year-old British man broke his arm during an argument with a waitress at a Pattaya beer bar early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a bar on soi 11 off Pattaya 2 Road about 3.40am. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and gave first aid to the injured man, who was drunk.

Bar waitress Sureerat, 39, said the man tried to offer her more drinks but she also had other customers to take care of. He became upset, scolded her and then punched her in the face.

Another customer restrained the man, who fell to the ground. The waitress said that his right arm was broken in the fall.

She said no-one hit or hurt the man.