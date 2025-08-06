Brit's arm broken during dispute with Pattaya bar girl
published : 6 Aug 2025 at 11:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A 66-year-old British man broke his arm during an argument with a waitress at a Pattaya beer bar early Wednesday morning.
It happened at a bar on soi 11 off Pattaya 2 Road about 3.40am. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and gave first aid to the injured man, who was drunk.
Bar waitress Sureerat, 39, said the man tried to offer her more drinks but she also had other customers to take care of. He became upset, scolded her and then punched her in the face.
Another customer restrained the man, who fell to the ground. The waitress said that his right arm was broken in the fall.
She said no-one hit or hurt the man.
Vocabulary
- dispute: a serious disagreement - ข้อโต้แย้ง
- drunk: having had too much alcohol to drink, i.e., drunk or intoxicated - มึนเมา
- rescue worker: a person who saves someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- restrain: to stop somebody/something from doing something, often, but not always, by using physical force - กักขัง, ยับยั้ง, จำกัด
- scene: site; a place where something happens or happened - สถานที่เกิดเหตุ
- scold: to criticise someone of whose behavior you disapprove of - ว่ากล่าว, ตำหนิ, เอ็ด