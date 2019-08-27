National Artist MR Thanadsri Svasti passes away

National Artist and highly esteemed culinary guru MR Thanadsri Svasti passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93.

MR Thanadsri, who was praised for his multitude of talents, passed away at Paolo Memorial Hospital in Bangkok where he had been admitted for cancer treatment, according to his family.

The funeral rite will begin tomorrow in Sala 10 of Wat Thep Sirintharawat in Pomprap Sattruphai district, then will move to Water Hall at the same temple on Monday.

MR Thanadsri was born on May 28, 1926 in Phetchabun Palace. He was the elder son of Mom Chao Chalermsri Svasti and Mom Charoen.

He finished high school at Debsirin School, one of the country's most famous all-boy schools. He studied at Thammasat University and later received a doctoral degree in Mass Communication. He also received an honourary doctoral degree from Dhurakij Pundit University.

During World War II, MR Thanadsri went on to study in England where he worked as a radio broadcaster for the BBC's Thai-language programme. After returning to Thailand, he became a singer for the legendary Suntaraporn band, where he won several music awards and performed for a television series on Channel 4 Bang Khun Phrom, the country's first television channel. He was also featured in over 200 musical records throughout his life.

MR Thanadsri was also famous for his food reviews. MR Thanadsri, known for his boundless passion and knowledge of gastronomy, penned a food review column called "Shell Chuan Chim", which loosely translates to "Shell urges you to taste". The column first appeared in Siam Rath Subda Vichan newspaper in September 1961.

His food review columns were known for setting the gastronomic trends in Thailand.

"My passion for food and my exposure to refined cookery began in my childhood. My mother [Mom Charoen Svasti] ran the kitchens for Queen Saovabha Bongsri, so I got to eat and understand the characteristic flavours of different dishes," he told the Bangkok Post once in an interview.

"I've always considered eating to be one of life's indulgences, as something to be valued. I don't eat if the food isn't delicious. And I don't eat [something] just because it's a popular trend."

The Ministry of Culture 2008 named MR Thanadsri a National Artist of Performing Arts in 2008.