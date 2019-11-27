Actor Godfrey Gao dies while shooting reality show in China

Actor Godfrey Gao arrives at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles on Aug 12, 2013. (AP photo)

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao has died after collapsing during the filming of a reality television show in eastern China. He was 35.

The actor's Taiwanese agency JetStar Entertainment confirmed in a statement that Gao had passed away early on Wednesday while in Ningbo to film an episode of Chase Me, a programme made by Zhejiang Television, after more than two hours of efforts to revive him. Jetstar said Gao's manager and staff were by his side, and thanked fans for their concern.

"He has unfortunately left us, leaving us extremely shocked and saddened, and we are still unable to accept this," the agency said. "His family has rushed to the scene. Please understand Godfrey's family is experiencing deep sorrow and grief, and avoid excessive disturbance to them. We will accompany Godfrey's family in handling the relevant matters with a low profile."

Chase Me, which pits two teams against each other in physical challenges at night, also released a statement on Wednesday, via its official Weibo account. It said Gao was running during filming when he suddenly slowed and fell to the ground.

"The show's medical staff began rescue efforts right away, and then rushed him to the hospital," the statement said. "After more than two hours of effort, the hospital announced that Gao died suddenly of cardiogenic shock. For this we feel incomparable pain and extreme sorrow."