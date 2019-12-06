K-pop band BTS tops Thai Spotify table

The K-pop band BTS is the most popular band in Thailand and the world, according to Spotify. (Photo BTS Facebook account)

BTS was the most streamed K-pop band in Thailand and around the world this year and its songs also topped the global streaming table on Spotify.

The world’s biggest music streaming service said BTS had been streamed the most in Thailand this year, followed by Blackpink, GOT7, NCT 127 and EXO. Spotify did not provide details of streaming in Thailand but said BTS had more than 3 billion streams among global audiences this year.

More than 14 million listeners in Thailand follow BTS each month and the Korean girl group Blackpink has 8 million followers a month, according to figures on its website.

Blackpink’s Kill This Love was the K-pop song most streamed in Thailand, followed by the BTS super hit Boy with Luv. Globally, the two songs switched positions, with Boy with Luv coming first, followed by Kill This Love.

Boy with Luv has been streamed more than 300 million times so far this year on Spotify.

BTS has become a global phenomenon and recently claimed the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

Blackpink has a huge Thai following because one of its members is a Thai national. Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban was one of three people from Thailand chosen to be on Time magazine’s Time 100 Next 2019 list.