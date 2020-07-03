BlackPink's new release becomes fastest YouTube music video to hit 100m views

K-pop girl group BlackPink from YG Entertainment has set a new YouTube record with its new single How You Like That.

The music video amassed more than 100 million views at the fastest pace on the video streaming platform, according to Pulse.

YG Entertainment said that How You Like That surpassed 100 million views at 2.23am on Sunday in just 32 hours of its release on June 26 at 6pm.

It broke the previous record set by K-pop boy group BTS with Boy With Luv in April 2019.

YG Entertainment surged as much as 21% on Monday as the new single by the company's girl-band broke YouTube's 24-hour viewing record.