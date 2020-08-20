Singer Cher bid to aid US Postal Service foiled by local supervisor

Singer Cher, pictured in 2014, called post offices near her Malibu home to offer to work as a volunteer.

LOS ANGELES: Singer Cher has waded into the row surrounding the US Postal Service by offering herself as a volunteer worker -- only to be shot down by a local branch manager.

The legendary US pop star, seemingly concerned by President Donald Trump's unprecedented attack on the USPS, called two post offices near to her Malibu home, one of which directed her to a supervisor.

"I Said 'Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers,'" Cher tweeted Wednesday.

But the supervisor seemingly did not believe in such an unlikely savior, informing the 100 million recording-selling artist that a background check would be required.

"IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE" Cher wrote earlier, adding that she was "NO (sic) KIDDING...COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE."

Representatives for Cher did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the US Postal Service said it does not typically accept volunteers.

The service has been caught in a political firestorm after President Donald Trump -- who is trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls -- called into question the reliability of mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump's postmaster general ordered the removal of collection boxes and processing equipment as well as cutting overtime, which a union leader told AFP has slowed down delivery times nationwide.

But on Tuesday, Louis DeJoy said those changes would be put on hold until after the November election.

As well as her iconic musical career Cher, 74, is known for her activism, embracing causes including animal rights.

She has previously called Trump an "idiot" who wants to "make America straight and white," and suggested Biden would be an "Honest, Smart, 'CIVIL'" president.