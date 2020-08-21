BlackPink commands fourth largest YouTube fans across the world

Girl group BlackPink draws more than 4 million viewers on YouTube. (YG Entertainment via Pulse photo)

K-pop superstar BlackPink commands fourth largest YouTube fans.

YG Entertainment announced the subscribers to the girl group’s official YouTube channel surpassed 44 million as of 9am on Sunday, Pulse reported.

It has only three names – Justin Bieber, DJ Marshmello, and Ed Sheeran - ahead. The group already is the most-subscribed female artist on YouTube.

The feat comes less than a month after the quartet elbowed out Ariana Grande to become fifth most-subscribed on the global video streaming platform.

BlackPink’s YouTube channel has been gaining 100,000 subscribers a day, on average, since the girl group released new single How You Like That on June 26. The view on How You Like That video breached 100 million in just 32 hours of official release and broke the previous record set by K-pop boy group BTS with Boy With Luv in April 2019.