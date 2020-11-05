Lisa is reportedly the richest member of Blackpink - so how does the idol spend it?

Blackpink’s Lisa is reportedly the member with the highest net worth. (Photo from @lalalalisa_m/Instagram account via South China Morning Post)

When Lisa Manoban was introduced as a member of Blackpink, the Thai beauty quickly won the hearts of fans for her incredible rap skills and unforgettable dance moves.

Aside from performing at sold-out concerts and shows, she is also the face of multiple global brands. And even before the fame, she came from a well-off background.

It comes as no surprise that her popularity has granted her a great fortune, but where does she like to spend it?

The only non-Korean member of the group, Lisa grew up and lived in Thailand before being discovered at a YG Entertainment audition at 14 years old. She reportedly lived a comfortable life, as her stepfather is renowned master chef Marco Bruschweiler who served as a chef for multiple luxury hotels around the world. He now runs a culinary school in Bangkok specialising in Thai cuisine.

Lisa reportedly makes the most out of the entire group. While the Blackpink members are each worth around the same amount, Lisa brings in additional income through her numerous brand endorsements, and her estimated net worth of US$10 million puts her above her bandmates by about US$1-2 million.

Apart from global brands such as Celine, Bulgari and MAC announcing Lisa as their global ambassador, she is also well-loved by brands from her home country. Mobile phone operator AIS reportedly spent much more on an endorsement deal with Lisa compared to previous brand ambassadors.

So what does she like to spend her fortune on? Lisa has been spotted going shopping all over the globe. When she's not hitting up a Celine boutique after Paris Fashion Week, she's spending up a storm in Thailand or browsing boutiques with her bandmates.

It's also clear that the star has a taste for high fashion: in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Singapore, she shared the Celine pieces she has her eye on and plans to buy next. She also has an extensive bag collection, with fans and media approximating the cost at over US$83,000.

The other Blackpink members have openly admitted that Lisa is the most generous, frequently treating them to meals.

"Lisa buys a lot of food for us when in our dorms and has it [delivered] to us," said Jisoo during an interview on Korean radio show Volume Up. "She's registered in a [food delivery] app and is the one who is in charge of paying for it. We're eating really well because of her. Thank you, Lisa."

Beyond sharing her wealth with her bandmates, she is also known to give to charity. In 2019, she made headlines for giving a generous donation to the victims of floods from her home province of Buri Ram; she donated 100,000 baht.