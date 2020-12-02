BTS' Dynamite costumes set to light up US music charity auction next month

The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single Dynamite to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction next month.

The pink, blue, yellow and lavender pastel outfits the seven singers wore in the video are expected to fetch what Julien's Auctions on Monday called a conservative estimate of US$20,000-$40,000 (605,000-1.2 million baht).

"This is the first time that BTS has ever sold any costumes," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions.

Costumes worn by K-Pop group BTS in its 2020 'Dynamite' music video are seen in this undated handout photo before being auctioned in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions/Handout via Reuters)

The costumes include T-shirts, hats, sneakers, trousers, shorts and shirts worn by the South Korean boy band during the final dance sequence of the music video for Dynamite in August.

Dynamite, the first all-English language single by BTS, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the summer in a first for a South Korean pop act.

The music video, which features the band members dancing with a sunset sky, became the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views, doing so after only 20 minutes.

In January, seven signed microphones used by the band on tour sold in Los Angeles for $83,200 -- more than eight times the expected starting price. BTS, known for using music to spread optimism, notched another milestone in the US music industry last week when they were nominated for a first major Grammy award.

The Dynamite outfits will be one of the items auctioned on Jan 29 in Beverly Hills and online to raise funds for MusiCares, the philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy which organises the annual Grammy Awards.

MusiCares funds health and welfare programmes for musicians, including tens of thousands who have lost work during the coronavirus pandemic with the shuttering of clubs and concert venues and the cancellation of festivals.