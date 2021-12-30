2021 photos of the year

Take a look at Bangkok Post's best photos of 2021.

A worker operates a vehicle to spray disinfectant around Wat Ta Khien and the adjacent floating market in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi yesterday. The cleaning was conducted ahead of Saturday’s reopening of the temple and market, closed recently due to the new Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Two people in full protective outfits fiddle with their phones as they wait to catch flights out of Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday. Many provinces have imposed travel restrictions in the wake of the fresh Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Pattaya’s Walking Street is seen deserted in January. The government has pumped vast amounts of money into the economy without much effect. Future generations will have to pick up the pieces and pay for the runaway debt. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Youngsters sit at their desks with cubicles set up as safety precaution at Praphamontree School 3 in Samut Prakan on their first day of onsite learning yesterday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Political protesters clash with anti-riot police while staging a protest at Sanam Laung yesterday evening. Police used a water cannon to disperse the activists as they tried to break through a barrier to get closer to the Grand Palace. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A quiet shop is seen on the once busy Silom Road in the capital. The government needs to borrow an additional 700 billion baht for its Covid-19 rehabilitation schemes. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Officials hold up umbrellas for people arriving at the Thai-Japanese stadium in the capital for Covid-19 tests in the driving rain yesterday. The test are free for Social Security Fund subscribers. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Retail shops at Siam Square in Pathumwan district and SMEs nationwide are feeling the impact of the latest Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Friends hold hands to give each other support while receiving a Covid-19 jab at Bang Sue Grand Station yesterday. Vaccinations at the venue will run until Sunday for public transport personnel and from next Monday until the end of August for the general public. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Women hold up saliva samples at improvised cubicles as a medical worker in full protective gear waits to collect them. The samples were for Covid-19 testing on people in at-risk groups in Yannawa district. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A Labrador Retriever sniffs canisters for Covid-19 during the launch of a project using dogs to detect the virus in sweat samples collected from people. Six Labrador Retrievers have been trained to detect the virus especially in non-symptomatic individuals. The project is a collaboration of Chevron Thailand and Chulalongkorn University. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

atupon Dunlchat, left, and Rattiya Deepattana in fancy costumes conduct an online class from Suraomai School in Suan Luang district of Bangkok. The capital, where remote learning remains the norm, has been hit heavily by Covid-19 since the current third outbreak began in early April. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bubble and Seal -Mask-clad construction workers, many of them foreign migrants, queue up for food at their camp in Phaya Thai district yesterday. Of the 378 workers there, 217 were found to be infected with Covid-19 and moved out of the site, as healthy workers are now banned from leaving to help contain the virus. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A helicopter drops fire-retardant foam to battle the chemical fire at Ming Dih Chemical Co factory in Samut Prakan that killed one rescuer and injured at least 39 and prompted the evacuation of people within a 5-km radius. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The recent explosion at the Ming Dih chemical factory has renewed calls to implement checks and balances on the release of toxic chemicals and revive a draft bill on pollutant release. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Many Thais queue up to get their ATK test at Dhupateme Royal Thai Air Force Sports Stadium in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Monks decked in full protective gear from Wat Suthi Wararam in Bangkok provide an ailing elderly man with an oxygen supplement. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A medic walks through a building that is being transformed into an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients on the grounds of Wat Suthi Wararam. The temple’s quarantine area is being expanded to accommodate laymen who fall ill with the virus. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A motorcyclist holds a flag of the Redem (Restart Democracy) outside a police kiosk that was set ablaze at Din Daeng intersection. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Many photo journalists who covered the anti-government protest were also affected by tear gas that was used to dispurse the protesters. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Some anti-government protesters used slingshots to counter riot polices. The clash between the 2 parties happened around Dindaung intersection. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Anti-government protesters throw firecrackers and objects at crowd control police in a clash near Din Daeng junction on the outbound Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road yesterday. Police respond with water cannons and tear gas. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Police clash with protesters at Din Daeng intersection on Monday evening, before seizing improvised explosive devices, catapults and marbles. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A woman looks at herself wearing ‘rad klao’ headgear while shopping in the Sam Peng area of Bangkok yesterday. Replicas of the headgear — similar to that featured by Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban of the girl group Blackpink, in her latest music video sensation — are selling like hot cakes. Her first single has amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube since its release on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A girl laughs while an orangutan kisses her cheek at Safari World in Khlong Sam Wa district while young visitors feed giraffes in part of the zoo called Safari Terrace, where visitors can feed the animals with vegetables or fruit by using wooden sticks. The theme park resumed operation after a five-month closure as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration eases Covid-19 curbs. Staff are fully vaccinated and ready to welcome visitors with Covid-19 safety measures. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Monks wade through floodwater by Tha Tien pier along the Chao Phraya River. The National Water Command Centre and the Thai Meteorological Department have estimated the water level of the river will rise by 20cm-40cm. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

People walk past a large school of fish at Ratchawong Pier in Samphanthawong district. Boat commuters have been instructed to be cautious after the Chao Phraya River burst its banks and flooded riverside communities although the water level had dropped noticeably by the following day. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Food is served to customers via a small raft at the Krua Sai Noi restaurant in Nonthaburi. The service, aimed at eliminating contact between customers and staff for public health safety, has proven popular with patrons. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

An employee makes sure turtles at Wat Ton Son in Ang Thong are well-watered yesterday. The temple, in tambon Talad Luang of Muang district, decided not to relocate the marine reptiles after floodwater began to recede from the temple grounds. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)