Art event featuring "comfort woman" statue in Tokyo

Journalists attend a preview of an exhibition of statues of "comfort women", who served as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II, in Kunitachi, outskirts of Tokyo, on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

A controversial art exhibition featuring works such as a statue symbolizing "comfort women" who worked in Japan's wartime military brothels finally kicked off in Tokyo on Saturday, after being postponed for about 10 months due to protests by right-wing activists.

The four-day "Non-Freedom of Expression Exhibition" in the suburban city of Kunitachi will showcase works by 16 artist collectives who have been unable to have their pieces shown at government-funded galleries due to what they label as "censorship and a self-imposed ban."

The exhibition, then titled "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" was forced to close its doors after three days in August 2019 in Nagoya when it was the target of threats. It later reopened in October for another seven days under tighter security and with attendance limited.

This latest iteration of the event was initially scheduled to be held in Shinjuku, central Tokyo, from June to July last year but was put off after protestors gathered in vehicles near the venue to denounce the exhibition as "anti-Japan" through loudspeakers.

"We are so happy we were finally able to create an opportunity where people can actually see the exhibit," said Yuka Okamoto, a member of the organizing committee. "We've made every effort to make this happen."

The organisers said they are ready to respond to possible protests this time with the help of lawyers and volunteers.

Some people opposing the exhibition gathered around the venue, where one man holding a microphone with a Japanese national flag displayed behind him was seen criticising a work with the theme of Emperor Hirohito. "It's hurting people's feelings," he said.

About 20 people also showed up in favour of the art event, with some carrying placards saying, "We support freedom of expression."

In July last year, a similar exhibition in Nagoya was called off two days after its opening when a suspicious package exploded at the venue.

Later in the month, another controversial art event was held in Osaka under tight security despite repeated threats and protests.

An Osaka public facility withdrew permission to host that exhibition, citing the difficulty of guaranteeing security, but the event went ahead after Japanese courts gave it a green light in order to protect freedom of expression.