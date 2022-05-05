BTS members shine in individual collaborations

Psy and Suga in That That. (Photo courtesy of Official Psy YouTube)

Although global sensation BTS is notable for excellent teamwork, their individual talent is also recognised. While listeners are waiting for their new album, which will be released on June 10, two band members -- Suga and Jimin -- worked with other artists to make hit songs.

That That

Psy featuring Suga

Before BTS became the world's biggest boy band, Psy launched his breakthrough single Gangnam Style in 2012. Gangnam Style was a global hit along with its horse-riding dance move. When Psy and Suga teamed up fans were excited. That That is the first single from Psy's latest album 9th, written, arranged and produced by Suga.

In the music video for That That, Psy and Suga dress up in cowboy outfits and dance along to an addictive rhythm in a western setting. That That's music video gained over 30 million views in one day. The choreography also became viral as a part of a TikTok Dance Challenge.

With You, from the soundtrack of Our Blues. photo courtesy of YamYam Entertainment YouTube

With You

Jimin and Ha Sung-woon

With You is an English and Korean soundtrack from the K-drama Our Blues, available on TVN Channel and Netflix. With You is a sweet ballad about a guy who promises to love his girlfriend forever. The song is the first collaboration between Jimin and Ha Sung-woon, a singer known from the TV talent competition Produce 101.

The song matches Jimin's melodious voice and Ha Sung-woon's mellow singing. Their harmony in the song is captivating. Perhaps they work well because they are best friends. As a result, on its debut on April 27, With You topped the iTunes chart in 100 countries around the world including the US.