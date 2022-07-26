Maroon 5 set for Bangkok return in December

Photo courtesy of Live Nation Tero

Maroon 5 will be back to take Bangkok by storm with the "Maroon 5 World Tour 2022 In Bangkok" concert at Rajamangala Stadium, Ramkhamhaeng Road, on Dec 10 at 8pm.

Presented by Live Nation Tero, this will be the sixth show, said to be the biggest ever, in the Kingdom by the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning superstars who last performed here three years ago.

The upcoming concert is to promote the band's seventh album Jordi, which was released in June last year. It includes chart-toppers Memories, Nobody's Love and Beautiful Mistakes, which were earlier released as singles.

The Los Angeles-based band are the most successful duo or group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the last 20 years, with 32 chart hits and 15 Top 10 smashes. They have achieved an astonishing 11 number one hits and 22 Top 10 entries on the Top 40 chart.

Since their North America tour last year, Maroon 5 has played more than 750 concerts in more than 30 countries, selling more than 7.5 million tickets in the process, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists.

They have so far sold more than 135 million records and reached over 45 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform Spotify.

Tickets cost 2,500, 3,500, 4,500, 5,000, 5,500, 6,500, 7,500 and 12,000 baht and will be available for public sales at nine selected Thai Ticket Major outlets on Friday from 10am onwards.