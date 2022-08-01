BTS slept here: Stay at K-pop icons' TV home

In The Soop BTS house. photo courtesy of AIRBNB

The expansive property where K-pop icons BTS stayed during the filming of the reality show In The Soop BTS Ver. Season 2, is available on Airbnb for an overnight stay for the first time ever.

Guests will get the chance to find a moment of peace in the lush countryside of Pyeongchang, South Korea -- just as the seven members did while enjoying everyday life and rest.

During the second season of In The Soop BTS, the members experienced leisurely moments and reconnected with nature at the property, which is a part of a larger estate.

Two lucky guests will relive their favourite In The Soop BTS moments reading books in the study like RM and relaxing, Jin-style, on the unicorn-shaped float in the home's pool.

They will also find creative inspiration and strum guitars like Suga, snap selfies with a polaroid like J-Hope, paint on a canvas as V does, weight train like Jimin, and even fly high on a trampoline like Jung Kook.

The one-night stay is scheduled for Aug 29 and will be available for one participant and his/her fellow guest at only US$7 (257 baht). Bookings can be made on Tuesday from 9am Thailand time at airbnb.com/inthesoopbts.

The lucky guests will enjoy some of the same furniture and amenities that appeared on the show including a karaoke machine, sound system and all of BTS's hit tracks and albums.

They will also be served with charcoal-grilled Korean beef, which the band referred to as "the best taste in the universe" in the show, and tteokbokki, or simmered rice cakes.

However, travellers will be responsible for their own travel to and from Pyeongchang. Round-trip car transportation will be provided for the 20-minute journey from KTX Pyeongchang station to the In The Soop BTS property.