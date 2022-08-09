Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

In this photo taken on March 7, 1994, models display a "Pleats Please" dress as part of Issey Miyake Autumn-Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. (Photo: AFP)

World-renowned Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, known for his designs incorporating cutting-edge silhouettes and heavily pleated fabrics, died last Friday of liver cancer, his office said Tuesday. He was 84.

Born in the western city of Hiroshima, he was honoured with Japan's Order of Culture in 2010 for his contributions to the fashion industry.

After graduating from Tama Art University, Miyake worked as an assistant at fashion houses in Paris. He established his own design office in 1970 after returning to Japan. His collection made its New York debut in 1971, and he was also active in Paris and Tokyo.

This photo taken on March 15, 2016, shows Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

While Miyake's work promoted Japanese traditional culture, he also created highly artistic, original ideas free from concepts of the East or West, and he pursued his muse through the concept of producing clothing from "a piece of cloth."

Following the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, which affected communities in Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku, Miyake held an exhibition to bring attention to the area's culture including its clothing.