Actor, National Artist Sombat Metanee dies aged 85

Thai actor and National Artist Sombat Metanee was found dead in his bed at his Bangkok home on Thursday morning. He was 85. (File photo)

Legendary actor and National Artist Sombat "Ad" Metanee has died in his sleep at his Bangkok home at the age of 85 years.

Close friend and fellow National Artist Suda Chuenban, 77, a veteran singer and actress, posted news of his death on her Facebook account. She said he died at his house on Soi Lat Phrao 71 on Thursday morning.

Media reported that when Sombat did not get up at his normal time on Thursday morning his family went to wake him. They discovered he had died.

Born in Ubon Ratchathani province, Sombat began his acting career in a television soap opera “Huajai Pratthana” and played a leading role in his first movie “Rungphet’’, first screened on Nov 30, 1961.

Sombat acted in many films and soap operas. He once held the Guinness World Record for playing the most leading roles, in 617 movies. He received many awards throughout his acting career.

He was named a National Artist in 2016. He married Kanchana Metanee and they had five children, four sons and one daughter.

Funeral rites wil be held at Wat Phrasri Mahathat Voramahaviharn in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

