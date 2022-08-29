MTV Video Music Awards key winners

Dove Cameron poses with her Best New Artist award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug 28. (Photo: Reuters)

LOS ANGELES: Winners in key categories at the MTV Video Music Awards handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Bad Bunny

SONG OF THE YEAR: Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

BEST COLLABORATION: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

BEST K-POP: Lisa - "LALISA"

BEST NEW ARTIST: Dove Cameron

BEST POP : Harry Styles - "As It Was"

BEST R&B: The Weeknd - "Out of Time"

BEST HIP-HOP: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - "Do We Have A Problem?"

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE: Blackpink - "The Virtual"