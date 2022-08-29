MTV Video Music Awards key winners
published : 29 Aug 2022 at 14:07
writer: Reuters
LOS ANGELES: Winners in key categories at the MTV Video Music Awards handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift
ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Bad Bunny
SONG OF THE YEAR: Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
BEST COLLABORATION: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
BEST K-POP: Lisa - "LALISA"
BEST NEW ARTIST: Dove Cameron
BEST POP : Harry Styles - "As It Was"
BEST R&B: The Weeknd - "Out of Time"
BEST HIP-HOP: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - "Do We Have A Problem?"
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE: Blackpink - "The Virtual"