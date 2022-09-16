Blackpink drop Born Pink album, Shut Down video

Blackpink perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug 28. (Photo: Reuters)

Blackpink released their first full-length album, The Album on Oct 2, 2020. Two years later, on Friday, the K-pop suuperstars dropped their second album, Born Pink.

The eight-track LP from the popular quartet is a celebration of themselves and everything that being Blackpink represents.

The release of Born Pink follows last month's single Pink Venom and arrives at the same time as their newest single, Shut Down, which samples the classical piece La Campanella by composer Franz Liszt.

BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’ M/V - BLACKPINK YouTube channel

In the music video for Shut Down, Blackpink face down the camera as they sing about their success and prowess. "It's not a comeback since we've never left," raps Jennie in Korean at the start of the song.

The music video references previous music videos — Jennie poses with the silver-armoured tank featured in their 2018 hit Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, while Jisoo takes a photo of herself in front of a screen also showing the same music video.

Born Pink, which runs to about 25 minutes, features the previously released Ready for Love, as well as five new tracks, including Yeah Yeah Yeah with lyrics co-written by Blackpink members Jisoo and Rose.