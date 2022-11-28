Ex-actress, model Linda Khathancharoen dies

Linda (third reight): Battled with cancer

Former actress and model Linda Khathancharoen died on Sunday after a 15-year battle against cancer. She was 66.

She was known for her roles in 1980's Kaew and 1985's That Woman Named Boonrod. Most of her works were TV dramas and runway modelling. She was given a popular leading actress award in 1982 for her role in the Channel 3 TV drama Songkram Phisawat.

Linda was born on April 5, 1956. She was a popular actress and model in the 1980s.

Her marriage to a jewellery businessman prompted her to leave the entertainment industry, but the couple eventually broke up.

In 2004, a bathroom accident caused a ruptured blood vessel in the brain, leaving her paralysed. Despite improvements in her condition, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2007. Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother took Linda under her royal patronage.

However, Linda was pronounced dead at 7.40am yesterday due to pneumonia.

A source said Linda's bathing rite will be held today at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat in Bang Khen district at 4pm, followed by a chanting ceremony until Wednesday.