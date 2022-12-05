Three local artists make '2022 Power 100' ranking

Apichatpong: Criticises political repression

The Culture Ministry congratulated three Thai artists listed among the most influential people in art in the "2022 Power 100", an annual ranking by the London-based magazine ArtReview.

This year's list, published in the November issue, gathered 100 prominent artists in contemporary art from around the world. Top of the list is ruangrupa, a Jakarta-based artist collective.

The three Thai artists listed in the Power 100 are Apichatpong Weerasethakul (32nd), Rirkrit Tiravanija (86th) and Korakrit Arunanondchai (88th).

The Thai artists earned international recognition due to their prominent art, which has been globally noticed, said Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome.

Apichatpong is an award-winning director who makes steadfast criticisms of political repression through his Cannes-winning films, such as Memoria.

He won the Silpathorn Award in 2005 before receiving his first Palme d'Or in 2010.

Rirkrit is known for his conceptual art that features Thai cuisine.

He held an exhibition at a New York City gallery in 1990 and won the Silpathorn Award in 2007.

Korakrit is a multimedia artist who focuses on animism, lost histories and obscured memories. He produced Ghost, one of the most prominent art videos and performance art festivals, in 2018.

In other news, Mr Itthiphol said the upcoming Thailand Biennale 2023 will be organised in Chiang Rai from Dec 9 next year to April 30, 2024.

It will showcase the northern part of Thailand and local contemporary artists, he said.

The event is being organised by the ministry's Office of Contemporary Art and Culture and has been seen in several key tourism sites since it began in 2018, including Bangkok, Krabi and Nakhon Ratchasima, he said.

"We hope the Biennale will not only encourage growth in the arts but also help spur economic growth next year," he said.