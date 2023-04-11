World famous festival comes to Pattaya

The Rolling Loud rap and hip-hop festival will bring a star-studded line-up for its first-ever event in Asia, Rolling Loud Thailand, which will take place at Legend Siam in Pattaya, Chon Buri, from Thursday to Saturday, starting at 4pm.

Travis Scott will perform at Rolling Loud's debut in Thailand. photo courtesy of Rolling Loud

Headlined by Cardi B, Chris Brown and world-renowned hip-hop pioneer Travis Scott, the three action-packed days will feature a line-up of an eclectic mix of current performers, respected veterans and red-hot rap stars from Thailand and other Asian countries.

The picturesque and vibrant fun park of Legend Siam will come alive with two spectacular stages for more than 60 artists to deliver unreal rap and hip-hop memories.

Beyond the headliners, the festival promises performances from Korea's Jay Park and Jessi, Japanese rap group Teriyaki Boyz, plus superstars like Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Offset, and Ski Mask The Slump God; veterans like Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy and Fat Joe; and meteoric risers like Central Cee, Ken Car$on, Destroy Lonely and Bktherula.

Founded by five-time Billboard hip-hop power players Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global festival phenomenon, bringing the best in rap music to cities around the world.

A three-day pass costs 13,000 baht (25,000 baht for VIP) and can be purchased from Thai Ticket Major outlets (thaiticketmajor.com) and rollingloud.com/thailand.