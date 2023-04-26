Comedian Conan O'Brien filming in Bangkok

Conan O’Brien tries some street food in Bangkok. “The scorpion here is so much better than the scorpion I get at the Glendale Galleria (in Los Angeles),” he observed. (Photo: @ConanOBrien Twitter)

American comedian Conan O’Brien has been visiting Thailand and filming an account of his experiences for a future broadcast.

The former late-night talk show host has also been busy tweeting about his adventures with the self-deprecating humour that has won him fans in many countries.

While he is best-known for Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the talk show that ran from 1993 to 2009 on American network television, O’Brien also had a big following for Conan Without Borders, a quirky travel show that ran from 2015-19. It took him to places such as Cuba, Armenia, Qatar, Haiti and Greenland.

In August 2021, O’Brien said he was interested in continuing Conan Without Borders in some capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the TBS network indicated in 2020 that it would continue to broadcast his specials.

His main vehicle now is Team Coco, a production company that oversees his podcasts and archival material from his long career online.

It is not known when or on what platform the material filmed in Thailand will be broadcast, but he spent some time recently at Workpoint Studios in Bangkok reviewing the material his team had shot so far.