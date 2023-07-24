Step into a magical world

From a little girl's adventure into the spirit realm in Spirited Away and a touching friendship between a child and a magical goldfish in Ponyo, to the story of a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli is known and loved by many people around the world.

Ponyo. Photos courtesy of Live Nation Tero Entertainment

It has finally come to greet Thai fans for the first time at "The World Of Studio Ghibli's Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023", the largest Studio Ghibli exhibition in Southeast Asia, featuring a collection of impressive sets from the studio's most recognised animations at CentralWorld.

Brought by Live Nation Tero, the exhibition will take Ghibli fans into an imaginary world to experience awe-inspiring attractions and meet favourite characters from 10 popular animated movies, such as My Neighbor Totoro, Howl's Moving Castle, Porco Rosso, Spirited Away, Kiki's Delivery Service and Princess Momonoke. Explore behind-the-scenes stories of each film through the simulated working desk of Hayao Miyazaki, the founder and director of the studio.

"Our main objective is to give Thai people access to good quality works just like how people in other countries have had the opportunity," said Raksit Rakkandee, chief operating officer at Live Nation Tero Entertainment.

Totoro, a favourite character amongst Thais. Live Nation Tero Entertainment

"I've had the opportunity to see exhibitions by Studio Ghibli in Japan several times before and felt they were really well organised and of high quality. I would like to raise the quality of exhibitions for Thai people and give them access to good works of art."

How is the exhibition in Thailand different from the one in Japan?

"Studio Ghibli has several museum and exhibition series. The Ghibli Museum in Chiba, near Tokyo, is the first. It tells the story of how they create animation and explores the basic idea of characters and production. Ghibli Park is a walk with nature. They create a world of Ghibli with a view of nature or a garden," Raksit explained.

"Then there are Ghibli exhibitions. In Japan, this happens every year. I've been to this one three or four times and there will be different exhibits that focus on a few different things."

Growing up an avid fan of Japanese manga and animation, Raksit discovered animated films by Ghibli Studio while searching for some quality content to spend time watching with his young daughter.

"My daughter got tired of the typical romance stories, with the princess dreaming of meeting a handsome prince in Disney movies [laughs], and while most Ghibli movies aren't always easy to understand, I feel these animations have deep meaning and can be interpreted in many ways regardless of whether the viewer is a child or an adult. And most importantly, I believe Ghibli films can spark creativity and foster good imagination in many children."

Live Nation Tero Entertainment

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by animators Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki. It has captivated fans around the world with works blending nostalgia, courage, greed and interaction with the natural world. Several of the studio's films have been praised across Japan and around the world, with five of them ranked among the highest-grossing anime feature films in Japan.

"The World Of Studio Ghibli's Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023" is being held in a 3,000m² space on the 8th floor of CentralWorld. At the entrance, the audience is greeted with a short film that tells the story behind each Studio Ghibli movie through the simulated office of Hayao Miyazaki. Then, they slowly enter a world of fantasy that simulates various scenes from different movies.

Among them is the colossal Laputa castle from the renowned film Castle In The Sky, which made its debut in Bangkok. There is the bus stop from My Neighbor Totoro, a flying bicycle and balloon scene from Kiki's Delivery Service. Visitors can stroll along an alley designed to look like the opening scene of Spirited Away or perch on the red velvet-covered train seat in a carriage next to the movie's instantly recognisable No-Face character. While having fun strolling around, the exhibition also lulls the audience with beautiful movie soundtracks along the way.

"Apart from many spots with beautiful backdrops and installations to take selfies, some areas also have a little gimmick as a hidden Easter Egg for die-hard Studio Ghibli fans to find," said Raksit. "There is also a 'stamp hunt', an activity to find various cute stamps from different Ghibli movies that are available to collect as souvenirs too."

Raksit said that if anyone is a fan of Studio Ghibli, they shouldn't miss this event because he spent five years with the studio and took a long time in preparing for this exhibition to eventually happen. It's like bringing art straight from Japan to be seen in Thailand.

"If asked why fans should see the exhibition this time, I would say if you don't come to see it this time here, you probably have to fly to Japan. And you might find a different type of work, which may not be the same as the event in Bangkok. I see it as a good opportunity because it's convenient and a fair price. Also, if you miss it, you may have to wait several years for it to come back again."

A scene from Kiki's Delivery Service. Live Nation Tero Entertainment

Live Nation Tero Entertainment