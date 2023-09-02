‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies
Life
Arts & Entertainment

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies

Performer built a restaurant and resort business empire from the song that made him famous

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 2 Sep 2023 at 16:01

WRITER: Reuters

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies

The American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his “Margaritaville” escapist tribute to the tropical life, has died at the age of 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” a statement on his website said on Saturday.

Margaritaville, released in 1977, peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and spent 22 weeks on the chart, making it his most popular single.

Buffett made 27 studio albums — with four platinum and eight gold albums — in a career that spanned over five decades and included writing books and running a business empire that included Margaritaville restaurants and resorts.

He is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol, their two daughters, Sarah and Savannah, and son, Cameron.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

New releases for your streaming pleasure: Aug 30-Sept 5

New releases for your streaming pleasure: Aug 30-Sept 5

Life
Unlock insights at 25th ASA meet

Unlock insights at 25th ASA meet

Life
'The One For Nature' campaign is back

'The One For Nature' campaign is back

Life
Win big with DeeMoney challenge

Win big with DeeMoney challenge

Life
BACC exhibits horror of war, past and present

BACC exhibits horror of war, past and present

Life

TRENDING