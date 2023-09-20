Artist tackles Thai power, identity

Richard Koh Fine Art invites art lovers to witness a captivating visual narrative that transcends borders and conventions during "Your Green Is Mine", which will wrap up on Oct 7.

An oil on linen by Pachara Piyasongsoot. (Photo courtesy of Richard Koh Fine Art)

This is a thought-provoking showcase of 17 oil paintings by Pachara Piyasongsoot who is interested in the political and social context in Thailand and presents an intriguing exploration of power, identity and nature.

Drawing inspiration from the Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan where the statues of seven notable Thai kings stand enshrined, he reimagines the significance of green spaces as symbols of strength and nobility.

His artistry transcends traditional boundaries, inviting viewers to ponder on the dynamic relationship between art, ideology and society. His creative perspective challenges the established norms, urging us to question the interplay between the powerful and the individual.

For him, the exhibition signifies a departure from the conventional. By positioning the viewer as both observer and creator, he intended to spark conversations about how we perceive authority and engage with our surroundings.

Pachara graduated from the Faculty of Painting Sculpture and Graphic Arts, Silpakorn University. His paintings are usually based on research of real places, people and narratives, by using photographs as important references for developing artworks.

Richard Koh Fine Art is located on the 9th floor of Peterson Building, Sukhumvit between Soi 26 and 28, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm.