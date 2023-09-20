Celebrating 26 years of feminist art

Womanifesto, one of the first feminist collectives of its kind in Southeast Asia, has brought artworks by its female artists to showcase during "Womanifesto: Flowing Connections" on the 8th floor of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, until Dec 30.

(Photo: jukkrit.han)

Held with the aim to present Womanifesto's significant projects starting from the very first exhibition 26 years ago up to the present, the exhibition features work by over 30 artists from Asian and other countries. Some of them were exhibited at previous events and some were recently created.

The exhibition also gathers materials from Womanifesto's archive; WeMend, a workshop space with educational programmes; and current and ongoing projects to show the group's sustained development as an artist-led initiative that continues to be of historical significance to art in Thailand and internationally.

Starting with presenting group exhibitions in 1997 and 1999, Womanifesto instantly took on a life of its own and transformed into a meeting point based on friendship and hospitality for artists to gather and share.

While the original aim was to present exhibitions to strengthen links between and the visibility of women artists, that aim developed to include exploration and valuing of local cultures, including artisanship.

Continuing to set up a point of interaction based on care and conviviality, this exhibition represents the group's ethos of setting up a collective space and inviting intergenerational and multi-skilled female artists to present and interact with the public.

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre is located on Pathumwan intersection and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm.