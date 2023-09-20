New releases for your streaming pleasure: Sept 20-26

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

The Super Models

Premieres on Sept 20

The four-episode docu-series follows the rise of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington during the 80s and 90s. The quartet disrupted and reimagined the fashion scene during their time and the docu-series trails their formidable careers along with interviews with the four women. The quartet transformed the supermodel industry, reinventing the views of what a model should be. They travelled from different corners of the world to meet up in New York. According to “Vogue”, countless other established designers collaborating with the four women may appear on the series.

Still Up

Premieres on Sept 22

Starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, this British original comedy series follows two insomniacs, Lisa and Danny. "Lisa is an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring writer whose questions over her daughter's future start keeping her up at night”, while Danny is a socially anxious yet gifted journalist. The pair have no secrets, except about their feelings for each other and while the world sleeps, they spend long nights talking despite never meeting.

NETFLIX

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2

Premieres on Sept 20

A Southern scandal features first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, including former Murdaugh family housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson and matriarch Libby Murdaugh’s former caretaker Mushelle “Shelly” Smith, both of whom were crucial witnesses at the trial. The series also features interviews with Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie); Gwen Generette, one of the trial’s jurors; Paul’s ex-girlfriend Morgan Doughty; Paul’s friend Anthony Cook; and "Wall Street Journal" reporter Valerie Bauerlein.

Hard Broken

Premieres on Sept 20

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

The Legend Of Anle

Premieres on Sept 21

From fearless outlaw to royal consort, a young woman seeking justice for her family must confront a storm of crises amid treacherous palace politics.

Jaane Jaan

Premieres on Sept 21

A single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Sex Education: Season 4

Premieres on Sept 21

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he's not the only sex therapist on campus.

Monkey Twins

Premieres on Sept 21

Studying ancient martial arts secrets hidden in Thai dance and Chinese opera, two grief-stricken fighters join forces to avenge a beloved woman's death.

Kengan Ashura: Season 2

Premieres on Sept 21

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Gangnam Zombie

Premieres on Sept 22

When a mysterious virus spreads in an exclusive Seoul district, people begin to exhibit horrifying symptoms and turn into flesh-eating monsters.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Premieres on Sept 22

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.

Song Of The Bandits

Premieres on Sept 22

In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Premieres on Sept 26

Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.

The Devil's Plan

Premieres on Sept 26

In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize.12 contestants face off in games of wit, strategy and wisdom over six nights and seven days. Who will be crowned the ultimate victor?

HBO/ HBO GO

The Fabelmans

Premieres on Sept 23

Inspired by Steven Spielberg's childhood, the film is a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other. With a star-studded cast featuring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch.

AFN

Mean Street Gourmet

Premieres on Sept 21

An army must march on its stomach! Prepare to travel to taste delicious restaurants along the famous roads of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, where special recipes and secrets have been passed down since ancient times. A look the mum-and-pop eateries that paint the countries' flavour portrait and produce the food that has nurtured generations of locals.