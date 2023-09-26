Artist explores space and connection

La Lanta Fine Art invites art lovers to explore the idea of how space is crucial to the togetherness of a couple during "Kuu Kan", which is running until Oct 29.

This is a multidisciplinary exhibition by potter Bathma Kaew-ngok from Thailand who presents a new series of sculptures and potteries, and floral expressionist Naomi Daimaru from Japan who showcases printmaking, drawing, painting and floral art installation.

The title of the exhibition literally means "together" in Thai but "space" in Japanese. Defined as "a continuous area or expanse which is free, available, or unoccupied", the term "space" is regarded as a metaphorical concept for freedom, creation and illusion. Space can be expanded as much as one's imagination. It transcends both time and dimension.

Bathma is a ceramic artist trained by a Japanese master. His works are based on the philosophy of Iga-yaki, a Japanese style of ceramic art that emphasises nature in its materials and processes.

Embodying the spirit of nature and being one with it, his artwork appears to be rustic with imperfect shapes and subtle earthy colours. It pays tribute to nature with minimal manipulation by man.

Naomi is a renowned floral artist with over 30 years' experience in Japan, the US and Thailand who uses floral art as her language. Based on the philosophy of Ikebana, her multidisciplinary work emphasises an adherence to nature and human expression.

La Lanta Fine Art is located at N22 Art Warehouse on Narathiwat Ratchanakharin 22 and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm.