Artists share their creative process

Art lovers are invited to witness the transformative period in the art of 15 renowned artists during "Recent Works", which is running on the 2nd floor of SAC Gallery's Main Building, until Dec 2.

photo courtesy of SAC Gallery

The group exhibition is a rare opportunity for artists to connect closely with diverse viewers, share what they're currently working on, and offer their latest insights into their creative processes.

Viewers can actively participate in creating and responding to each artist's latest works, which may result from research, reveal new ideas, or showcase entirely new directions in art.

In the first room, artists such as Prateep Suthathongthai, Jarasporn Chumsri, Juli Baker and Summer, and Tintin Cooper explore and understand the boundaries of the present by looking back at the past and envisioning the future, considering technology and the interconnected environment.

Conversely, artists like Kittikong Tilokwattanotai, Kanchalee Ngamdamronk, Naraphat Sakarthornsap, and Jeon Gi-ok delve into the intricate nuances of interpersonal relationships and mutual responses, serving as a source of inspiration for their art narratives.

In the second room, viewers will get to explore within their minds through the art of Trevor Foster, Vipoo Srivilas, Aor Sutthiprapa, Pichai Pongsasaovapark, and Thanathorn Suppakijjumnong. Set against the backdrop of the constantly changing world, particularly with concerns about pandemics and environmental anxiety, their works show how we are pressured to become aware of the fragility of existence and the impermanence of life.

The exhibition concludes with Phannapast Taychamaythakool and Jiratchaya Pripwai, both of whom employ art as a medium to collect ideas and explore the landscapes of dreams and the meditation realm.

SAC Gallery is on Sukhumvit 39 and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm.