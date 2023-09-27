A celebration of French animation

The "Beyond Animation Festival" is back with a selection of French animated works which will be screened at many theatres in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phayao from tomorrow to Oct 14.

Little Nicholas Happy As Can Be. (Photos courtesy of Embassy of France)

Held for the third year by the Embassy of France in collaboration with the Thai Animation and Computer Graphics Association, the festival aims to raise awareness about animation in all its diversity, as well as help the students master new skills and gain access to the international animation scene by meeting experts of this field.

This edition will bring 12 feature films and 30 short films that showcase a wide range of animation practices, with films ranging from the general public to more committed explorations, sometimes in hybrid form, mixing live action and animation.

They deal with a very wide range of topics and gather a varied scope of institutional partners, such as the Japan Foundation Bangkok, the Embassy of Austria, the Embassy of Luxemburg, the Embassy of Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to Thailand.

Blind Willows, Sleeping Woman. (Photo: Embassy of France)

The festival will open with Little Nicholas: Happy As Can Be, a 2D animation directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Amandine Fredon. It will be screened in the presence of its first assistant director Sébastien Hivert-Mallet, who is also a 2D animator, comic book author and film teacher, at House Samyan of Samyan Mitrtown, tomorrow at 6.30pm.

The programme includes Everybody Loves Jeanne directed by Celine Devaux; Blind Willows, Sleeping Woman by Pierre Foldes; Skies Of Lebanon by Chloe Mazlo; Nina And The Secret Of The Hedgehog by Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli; My Love Affair with Marriage by Signe Baumane; Mars Express by Jeremie Perin; and Inu-Oh by Masaaki Yuasa.

The screenings will also take place at Alliance Française, SF Cinema MBK Center and Doc Club & Pub in Bangkok; SF Cinema Maya Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai City Arts and Cultural Center in Chiang Mai; and Muang Thong Rama Theatre in Phayao.

The festival will also feature a professional workshop for students, a round table with filmmakers, a creative workshop for the general public and an offline workshop with French experts.

My Love Affair With Marriage. (Photo: Embassy of France)