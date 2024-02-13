BLACKPINK Lisa to join 'White Lotus' cast
Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa BLACKPINK, will appear in season 3 of "The White Lotus", make her acting debut. (Instagram: @lalalalisa_m)

BOSTON - BLACKPINK singer Lisa will appear in season 3 of the popular United States television series "The White Lotus", making her acting debut and becoming the second member of the popular South Korean K-pop girl group to appear on HBO.

Lisa will be credited in the show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, when it airs, Variety reported on Monday. Her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, was not disclosed.

Season 3 of White Lotus will begin production in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand, in February, Variety reported.

All four members of BLACKPINK have renewed their contracts with South Korea's YG Entertainment Inc, the label said in December, sending shares of the company up by nearly a third.

Lisa's bandmate Jennie appeared in the HBO drama "The Idol" in 2023, credited under the moniker Jennie Ruby Jane.

BLACKPINK set a Guinness record earlier this year for having the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, which now boasts over 90 million subscribers.

