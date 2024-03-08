'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies

PUBLISHED : 8 Mar 2024 at 11:02

Dragon Ball, created by Akira Toriyama, is a widely acclaimed Japanese media franchise. (Photo supplied)

Akira Toriyama, the author of the legendary manga series "Dragon Ball," has died, publishing firm Shueisha Inc said on Friday. He was 68.

Dragon Ball, launched in 1984, became popular worldwide, spawning an anime series and video games. It was originally inspired by the classical 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West".

This black and white photo taken in May 1982 shows Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, whose death was announced on Friday. (Photo supplied)

In a statement, Shueisha said that it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death". 

