New movies out this week: May 1-7

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Directed by Guy Ritchie.

Who’s in it?

Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson and Alex Pettyfer.

What’s it about?

Billed as a true story about a secret British World War II organization; the Special Operations Executive. Founded by Winston Churchill, their irregular warfare against the Germans helped to change the course of the war, and gave birth to modern black operations.

Why watch it?

Based on the 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis.

Challengers

Directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Who’s in it?

Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

What’s it about?

Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.

Why watch it?

To prepare for her role, Zendaya spent three months with pro tennis player-turned-coach, Brad Gilbert.

Tarot

Directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg.

Who’s in it?

Avantika, Olwen Fouéré and Jacob Batalon.

What’s it about?

When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings, they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death.

Why watch it?

Referenced in All About: All About Horror in 2024 (2023).

My Boo

Directed by Khomkrit Treewimol.

Who’s in it?

Maylada Susri, Sutthirak Subvijitra, Chaleumpol Tikumpornteerawong and Dharmthai Plangsilp.

What’s it about?

A man who unexpectedly inherits a haunted house.

Why watch it?

Thai slapstick horror-comedy drama. What’s not to love?!