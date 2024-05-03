Foreign film enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that the 30th edition of the European Film Festival returns from May 16-26 at House Samyan. This eagerly anticipated event, under the theme "Piecing The Differences", invites movie fans to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of European cinema.

Aligned with the celebration of Europe Day, which falls on May 9 each year, this year's edition will showcase 17 award-winning films from 17 EU member states. This diverse selection promises to captivate and inspire local audiences with its breadth of storytelling and artistic expression.

The European Union Film Festival serves as a platform to foster cultural exchange and promote a deeper understanding of the European Union through the lens of cinema. Over the years, this festival has become a cornerstone of Bangkok's cultural calendar, bringing the best of European cinema to Thai audiences. Many of the films featured have received critical acclaim and have been previously showcased at prestigious European film festivals.

While the selection of films for this year's festival has not yet been announced, anticipation is high as organisers plan to unveil the full line-up and programme details next week. Stay tuned and follow the official Facebook page of the European Film Festival for exciting updates and sneak peeks. Don't miss this opportunity to discover the beauty and diversity of European cinema here in Bangkok. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable cinematic journey at the European Film Festival 2024!