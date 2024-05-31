Lisa of Blackpink's quote highlighted in Reader's Digest
PUBLISHED : 31 May 2024 at 12:22

WRITER: Saritdet Marukatat

Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal is greeted by admirers as she walks to receive the MTV Video Awards 2022 in Newark, the United States. (Photo: Blackpink YG Thailand Facebook page)

A famous quote of Blackpink singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal has been highlighted in this issue of an iconic magazine.

"Make sure you know what you really want to do and do it," was prominently placed in the one-page Quotable Quotes column of the April-May bimonthly magazine.

The quote in the Asian edition is believed to be from an interview with Blackpink in Teen Vogue in October 2020, promoting "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky", the Netflix documentary film about the South Korean girl group's huge success and rise to fame.

When asked for advice for others following their dreams, Lisa said, "What I would like to say is make sure you know what you really want to do and do it. Also, I want to say, if not now, then when?"

Her quote is among those made by well-known inspirational figures and widely posted on several websites.

The Buri Ram-born talent, 27, is an influential figure and a role model for young Thais and teenagers around the world.

She always encourages youngsters to use her as an example, as she followed her dreams and never gave up when she encountered difficulties or stumbled.

Her Instagram has 103 million followers. She has also become the first K-pop soloist to have a song exceed 1 billion views and streams on both YouTube and Spotify.

Reader's Digest's first issue was published in 1922 with general interest and inspirational content. The American magazine is one of the few printed publications still surviving the digital challenges, though it has transitioned from a monthly to a bimonthly periodical.

