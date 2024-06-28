'Rockstar' Lisa's new video filmed in Yaowarat hits 5m views in 3 hours

The new video from Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal passed 5 million views merely three hours after it was posted on YouTube.

By then the video for Lisa's latest single Rockstar had been seen 5.1 million times and the viewership was continuing to accelerate.

The music was the talk of the town in Thailand as most parts of the single were filmed in Bangkok's Yaowarat district. It shows the superstar of K-pop group Blackpink singing and dancing on a road in the capital's famed Chinatown.

Rockstar premiered at the same time around the world. It was out on YouTube in Thailand at 7am. The teaser was out on Wednesday.

The single was released by RCA Records as the singer pursues her career as a solo artist, while continuing to work with Blackpink.