From graffiti to high fashion

Although Cyril Kongo is a graffiti artist, his creative expressions are not limited to walls, which were his first medium. His artistic creations also appear on a range of products such as watch dials, scarves, furniture, cigars and even airplanes due to collaborations with high-end brands including Hermès, Chanel, Richard Mille, Daum and La Cornue.

Born to a Vietnamese father and a French mother, Cyril Phan spent his early childhood in Vietnam until the fall of Saigon in 1975. He also lived for several years in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo. His name, Kongo, was inspired by the country. He explained to Life through an email interview why Congo is a special place for him.

"Congo is synonymous to freedom for me. I went there to join my mother who used to work there. As a Vietnamese political refugee, I used to live in France in a small city where people did not know anything about Asians. When I arrived in Brazzaville, it had the same tropical vibes to Saigon with the same fruits and odours," Kongo said.

In his teenage years, Kongo often got into fights and eventually dropped out of high school. Fortunately, his passion for art pulled him back onto the right track. In 1986, using his favourite medium of spray paint, he began creating mural art which launched his career and led him to become the renowned artist he is today.

"Graffiti is a lifestyle and the art of taking over. I always felt interconnected with my environment. That is why I love graffiti so much. Spray paint is not only a medium; it is a controversial tool which people can use to express themselves everywhere. It is the pen of street poetry," Kongo explained.

Cyril Kongo x Richard Mille. (Photo: Didier Gourdon)

"It has been a long journey since my first mural art in 1986. I never thought I would have done so much from my first project to today. I met so many passionate people all over the world on my journey. I never expected that and I am really grateful for that."

Only one year after creating his first mural art, Kongo became a member of MAC Crew, a famous graffiti group in France. His art is known for capturing the essence of urban vibrancy with bold colours and graffiti lettering.

In 2011, a collaboration on silk scarves with Hermès brought Kongo global recognition, especially from people outside the art industry. The collaboration project began while Kongo was painting in the streets of Hong Kong and the managing director of Hermès Asia Pacific walked past with his son. Kongo's remarkable mural art caught the attention of the Hermès executive. He stopped to watch Kongo working and started talking to him. That initial contact resulted in an Hermès scarf collection created by Kongo. His work bridged the gap between street art and high fashion.

As a self-taught artist, Kongo went through many challenges before arriving at his breakthrough moment. During a presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok tomorrow, as part of the Leaders Of Tomorrow conference, Kongo will share how he reached his milestones. Ahead of the talk, Kongo revealed his artistic journey through an email interview with Life.

Cyril Kongo x Hermès.

When did you realise that you wanted to be a professional artist?

As long as I remembered, I always wanted to be an artist. To me, being an artist is the most beautiful thing in the world.

As a self-taught artist, how did you improve your skills and what did you find most challenging?

I enjoy challenging myself. My art allows me to explore my skills. Every challenge is an opportunity to become the best version of myself.

In Thailand, some graffiti artists create their mural art in abandoned locations, which is illegal. Do graffiti artists in France face the same problem?

Back in the day, graffiti was illegal and not recognised by society. Today, my art is more recognised. Moreover, many museums and galleries now show street and graffiti art. This helps people and art lovers to understand my culture.

You have collaborated with many brands such as Hermès, Richard Mille, Daum and La Cornue. What was it like to create your art with different materials?

All these collaborations pushed me to think out of the box and push boundaries. From fashion to horology to aeronautics to crystal and so on, these collaborations sharpened my style and made it more versatile. I do not have any favourite materials. Once something is done, it is done. I am always looking forward and never going back.

Cyril Kongo's work in a museum.

After collaborating with high-end brands, has your perspective about them changed?

We all change and at the same time we all are moving on. We are a part of the evolution of humanity. My role as an artist is to crystallise the time. Creating classic work and being classic is timeless.

You once said, 'I don't collaborate with brands; I collaborate with know-how'. What did you learn from skilled craftsmen and what know-how was most impressive for you?

The know-how, or savoir-faire in French, is the memories of the action. It passes from generation to generation. That is the DNA of the human being. Thus, all are impressive when you realise only time create this.

In the morning, you meditate for about 30 minutes to an hour. What prompted you to start meditation?

Meditation is the key to being grounded. It helps me go straight to the point to fulfil my vision.

Why did you decide to become a speaker at the Leaders Of Tomorrow conference in Bangkok?

Because I would like to share my experiences to the next generation. Communication and transmission are the keys to building a better world.

When you were a teenager, you often got into fights and later dropped out from high school. What made you turn your life around and become a successful artist?

I always lived like that. It was my destiny. It was not an easy road but it was most rewarding.

What advice can you give to aspiring artists?

To be an artist you must follow your heart. Don't think about money or success; there is no substance in this. Just follow your heart and the rest will follow.

Is there any special message that you would like to convey to young people?

Live your dreams. Don't dream your life!

Cyril Kongo x La Cornue.